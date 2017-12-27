Midland in Ontario will host the 2018 Pan American Cyclo-cross Championships, it has been announced.

The regional event will take place in Little Lake Park in both 2018 and 2019.

It marks the first time that Canada has played host to the annual event.

The event next year has been scheduled for November 3 and 4.

"Our team is incredibly excited to invite the Americas to Midland," said John Hauser, event director at organiser Silver Goose.

"It is a fantastic opportunity, and the benefits will go well beyond cycling for our rural community.

"We have partnered with the local Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation to raise funds through the event."

Competition is due to take place at Little Lake Park in Ontario ©Facebook

Competition will take place across male and female elite and under-23 categories.

A junior men's race will also take place along with competitions across 10 masters events.

Forty-four nations from across the Americas are eligible to compete.

"Cyclo-cross continues to be one of our country's most sought-after racing disciplines," said Josh Peacock, competition coordinator for Cycling Canada.

"Welcoming the Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships to Canada will be a testament to the strong level of organisation and competition that our country has become known for in recent years."