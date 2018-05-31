The International Ski Federation (FIS) has appointed Global Sports Investigations (GSI) as part of its battle for clean sport.

Initiatives to be introduced as part of the arrangement include an independent ethics office and a whistleblowing hotline.

Advice and investigation support will also be provided by GSI, which is a joint venture between The Sports Consultancy and Quest.

The company is said to boast a "combined team of expert investigators, lawyers and consultants".

They have pledged to help the FIS with issues including betting, athlete welfare and anti-doping.

"By appointing GSI to deliver this independent facility to enable concerns to be raised and dealt with sensitively, confidentially and appropriately, FIS is taking the lead in best practice governance and maintaining the highest standards of integrity in the sports of skiing and snowboarding," an FIS statement said.

The partnership is part of the FIS bid to improve governance across skiing and snowboarding ©Getty Images

Patrick Smith, the FIS vice president and chairman of its Doping Panel, added: "The implementation by FIS of the system to handle breaches of governance, through GSI as an independent and highly reputed specialist, is a key step to demonstrate the importance of protecting the integrity of sport and FIS.

"This measure sends a clear message that FIS is totally committed to its stated 'no tolerance' policy against all aspects of unethical behaviour, including doping, corruption, manipulation of competitions and safeguarding against harassment and abuse".

The FIS discussed removing quota places from countries with multiple doping violations at its Congress in Costa Navarino in Greece this month.

Robert Datnow, the joint managing director at the Sports Consultancy, said: "We are thrilled that the FIS has recognised the importance of a service such as ours and is a great example of how GSI has made huge steps forward since its launch last December.

"One of the reasons for this, is that in a climate of ever-increasing scrutiny into the welfare of athletes, and the rising emphasis on integrity, transparency and the better governance of sport, the need for truly independent, sports-specific, professional management of investigations and inquiries has never been more paramount."