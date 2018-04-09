India's golden era of badminton seems set to continue after they beat Malaysia to win the Gold Coast 2018 mixed team event here at the Carrara Centre.

Appropriately, victory was sealed by Saina Nehwal who started India's rise in badminton with bronze at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games in 2006.

She beat Soniia Cheah of Malaysia 21-11,19-21, 21-9 in the decisive singles match today.

''It is a big achievement because we have never won gold in the team championships," said Nehwal.

"It is something we will always cherish for all of our lives.

"Whatever I could give for my team I gave it all.

"It is always tough to play team matches because there is always pressure and expectation.

"I lost a little bit of my focus and she [Cheah] came back really strong but I am happy I could get the winning point for my team.

"It is a dream come true.

"I would say I am blessed.

India celebrate winning the gold medal in the badminton mixed team event ©Getty Images

"The first time we won bronze in the team championship I was there, and the first time we've won gold I was there.

"Winning gold is something really different.

"None of us are going to sleep tonight.

"It is something really big for us.''

Nehwal paid tribute to Cheah who had fought so hard to keep Malaysia in contention.

''She's a very good player," the Indian said.

"She's been playing extremely well.

"The fight she gave me was good.

"The final should be like this.''

Cheah played on in the match despite nursing an injury.

''Malaysia put their trust in me so I didn't want to disappoint them by giving away any point," she said.

"I wanted to fight until the end.

''It was a bit of a risk because actually I aggravated my injury a bit but I just wanted to play."

England won the bronze medal ©Getty Images

The Indians were roared on by a crowd which filled a small venue with the kind of noise heard in cricket's Indian Premier League.

In the first mixed doubles match, Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa beat Rio 2016 silver medallists Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh 21-14, 15-21, 21-15.

Srikanth Sidambi then beat triple Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei 21-17, 21-14 in the men's singles to leave a real sense that something special might be about to happen.

Indian fans were forced to appreciate the rewards of delayed gratification when V Shem Goh and Wee Kiong Tang won their men's doubles match 21-15, 22-20 against Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

However there was no stopping Nehwal with her win meaning the women's doubles rubber was not required.

Bronze went to England who beat Singapore 3-0 earlier in the day.