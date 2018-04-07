FIFA have revealed the terms of reference for a Congress Review Working Group as they aim to resolve a crisis in Football Federation Australia (FFA).

Constitutional problems are currently impacting Australian football, which has seen several stakeholders, including clubs, conflicted over the number of seats on the FFA Congress.

The FFA Congress had been looking to expand their number of seats from 10 to 15 in order to allow grassroots and women's football representatives a bigger say.

The clubs, however, argue that decreasing their influence is unfair as they claim to generate 80 per cent of Australian football's income.

After the FFA missed a FIFA deadline to pass reforms, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA entered into talks to resolve the crisis.

The establishment of the Working Group is aimed at proposing a new composition for the FFA Gongress and ensure a broader and more balanced representation of stakeholders in line with the requirements of the FIFA Statutes.

FIFA claim the Working Group will consider the alignment of the FFA statutes with the requirements of the FIFA Statutes, as well as the full participation of women at all levels of football governance.

The composition of the FFA Board composition and independence will also be reviewed, along with representation of National Premier League clubs in football governance structures.

Pathways for an alternative A-League governance model and for other stakeholders to become FFA members, including the possibility of an associate membership, will also be discussed.

Constitutional problems have clouded Australia's build-up to the 2018 World Cup and bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup, leading FIFA to intervene to try to resolve the crisis ©Getty Images

"FFA supports expansion of the Congress to reflect the evolution of football in Australia and balance the interests of each part of the game," Steven Lowy, the FFA chairman, said.

"This should include significant movement towards gender equality at all levels of governance.

"FFA also welcomes the reference to governance of the Hyundai A-League because we want to work with the clubs and other stakeholders on a new ownership and operating model for the League that will benefit the whole of the game."

Input will be sought from the Association of Australian Football Clubs and other relevant stakeholders, who will be invited as observers when necessary.

Experts such as pressure group Women Onside and female football officials and players will be called to provide input on how to best promote the full participation of women at all levels of football governance.

An independent chairperson is set to be appointed, with the group also including on FFA Board member, four representatives from National Federations, two from the Australian Professional Football Club Association and a sole Professional Footballers Australia official.

The Working Group have been tasked with concluding their mandate by July 31, where they will submit a proposal to FIFA and the AFC.

The proposal will then be submitted to a FFA special general meeting, which can be held no later than September 7.