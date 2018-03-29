Nicole Jeffery has been appointed as the new head of communications at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

She will begin her new role in May after leaving The Australian newspaper, and comes in to replace Chris Turner who is now heading up the IAAF's new Heritage Department.

It comes with the IAAF also confirming that James Lord will join the governing body as director of platforms and distribution.

Jeffery boasts more than 25 years of experience in sports journalism and has reported on seven Olympic Games, seven Commonwealth Games and numerous other major Championships.

She will be tasked with leading the media relations, social media and stakeholder relations teams responsible for driving day-to-day communication and engagement with athletes, fans, media and stakeholders.

"Jeffery's success of connecting elite sportsmen and women with fans around the world will be invaluable to the way the IAAF evolves its communication function from reporting on the sport to engaging athletes and fans and reaching new audiences," an IAAF statement said.

Lord will join the IAAF from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

James Lord will join from the England and Wales Cricket Board ©James Lord/LinkedIn

He will manage current broadcast distribution partners, negotiate new distribution partnerships across all territories, create content and distribution strategies to further develop international audiences and drive revenue to be reinvested into the sport.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe welcomed the appointments.

"As one of the world's most global sports, with extraordinary athletes competing at the highest level across 214 Federations, it is important that we continue to give our most loyal and global fans access to their stories and their competitions," he said.

"Our audiences are growing and participation in running, in particular, is growing rapidly with more people running than doing any other sport combined on the planet.

"These two senior appointments bring global sport knowledge and specialist skills that will help us navigate and maximise the opportunities in a changing media landscape.

"Connecting our athletes with the fans through creative content and stories in a multimedia environment is an important part of evolving and growing our sport all over the world."