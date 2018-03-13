Pierre-Yves Garnier has successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).to have an International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) suspension imposed on him in 2016 overturned.

Garnier was given a three-month ban from the world governing after being accused of receiving money from then IAAF President Lamine Diack.

He admitted he had received €10,000 (£8,500/$10,700) from Diack via Cheikh Thiaré, the President's chief of staff, to defray expenses which would be incurred in organising a commemorative event, at Diack's request, in the Jura region of France.

The investigation discovered the funds were in connection with the organisation of a genuine event and was not in a significantly large sum but found Garnier had not cooperated with the investigation until a late stage and had kept the funds.

An IAAF Ethics Board announcement in January ruled that Garnier was free to continue his existing role as the world governing body's medical and scientific senior manager after completing his suspension.

He had been suspended, along with Nick Davies, the IAAF deputy general secretary and his wife Jane Boulter-Davies.

CAS have now upheld Garnier’s appeal that he "had not violated article D of the Code of Ethics by receipt of monies from Lamine Diack in connection with the organisation of the Champagnole commemorative athletics event so canceled the initial sanction (three-months suspension)."

They did conclude that Garnier’s "partial refusal and delay in cooperating with the Ethics Board investigation was a violation of article C1 of the Code of Ethics and upheld the findings of breach of this article".

But they only imposed a censure in respect of this breach in the circumstances of the case.

The CAS has ordered the IAAF to pay a "partial contribution" of CHF 4,000 (£3,000/$4,200/€3,400) to Garnier towards his legal fees.

Garnier did not cooperate with the IAAF investigation between July 20 and August 20, 2016, but this was attributed to personal difficulties at the time.

The provisional suspensions were imposed due to a suspected ethics breach in relation to an email reported to have been sent by Papa Massata Diack to his father Lamine, who remains the subject of a criminal investigation in France.

The email, dated July 29 in 2013, purportedly claims that Valentin Balakhnichev - the former IAAF treasurer and All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF) President who has since been banned for life by the Ethics Commission - had asked Papa Massata Diack to carry out "lobbying activities".

Balakhnichev and Papa Massata Dick were among three who were banned for life by the IAAF in January, following allegations of covering up doping in Russia.

The IAAF Ethics Commission have deciphered from a report in the Le Monde newspaper that Balakhnichev had asked Papa Massata Diack to "get involved and give money to various people to keep them quiet and so that they would not object".