At the 1932 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Britain's Hugh "Jumbo" Edwards won the gold medal in the coxless pairs event with Lewis Clive and a second gold in the coxless four on the same day. During World War Two it was his rowing ability which saved his life. While serving as a squadron leader with the Royal Air Force's Coastal Command in 1943, he was forced to ditch his plane in the Atlantic Ocean. He rowed a dingy four miles through a minefield to safety. He was the only member of the plane's crew to survive.
Reporting to the Spectator Services Manager, Spectator Services Cluster Managers are responsible for ensuring all front of house activities, policies and procedures provide the best possible experience to all spectators. Spectator Services Cluster Managers will play a pivotal role in the operational planning and delivery of Spectator Services venue operations.
United States weightlifting is experiencing something of a boom and its latest star, Clarence ‘CJ’ Cummings, is expected to address 20 years of hurt at the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships. Brian Oliver reports.