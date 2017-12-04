By Daniel Etchells at the Anaheim Convention Center
Day seven of 2017 IWF World Championships
Timeline
- 4 hours ago: Day seven of 2017 IWF World Championships begins
- 4 hours ago: Shock as Olympic weightlifter shot dead in Colombia
- 3 hours ago: Ecuador's Arroyo Valdez tops men's 105kg B group standings
- 2 hours ago: Spain's Ruiz I Velasco wins men's 105kg B group clean and jerk and overall categories
- 2 hours ago: Day seven's first session comes to an end
- 1 hour ago: Day seven of competition resumes
- 54 minutes ago: Finland's Ilmarinen wins women's 90kg B group snatch
- 14 minutes ago: Ecuador's Salazar Arce secures victory in women's 90kg B group clean and jerk and overall
- 4 minutes ago: Second session of day seven concludes
View latest updates