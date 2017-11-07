South Korea sealed the final playoff spot in the men's competition at the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships in Erina today and will now face top seeds Japan in the semi-final.

It followed the conclusion of the men's round-robin stage at the Erina Ice Arena.

Hosts Australia will face China in the other semi-final, with both taking place tomorrow.

South Korea thrashed Qatar 12-4 in their final match to seal a playoff spot.

"We are happy to make the play-offs," said South Korean skip Chang-Min Kim.

"We struggled with the ice a little this week because we had no real experience with arena ice so far.

"But, we’ve been figuring it out, so the next game will be good for us - we will be ready."

Japan's women also progressed to the semi-final today ©World Curling

One more round-robin stage remains tomorrow morning in the corresponding women's competition.

Japan joined China and South Korea in guaranteeing themselves a semi-final spot today.

They beat Hong Kong 15-1 and New Zealand 10-4 today.

New Zealand, however, kept their hopes of progression alive with a 10-5 victory over Australia later today.

South Korea also won a ninth successive game with an 11-6 success over China.