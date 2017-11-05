Japan maintained their unbeaten form today in the men's competition at the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships to guarantee themselves a play-off spot in Erina.

In a clash between the tournament's two unbeaten sides, Japan beat South Korea 11-5 in a much-awaited evening clash at the Erina Ice Arena in the Australian venue.

"With each game we’re feeling better and stronger," said Japanese skip Yuseke Morozumi.

"Everyone was making their shots really well, so we’re feeling more confident."

Australia also enjoyed a good day on home ice by recovering from 4-5 down to beat Chinese Taipei, 10-5.

They have now won five matches out of five.

China and New Zealand also kept their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive.

China skip Yilun Jiang kept her team in second place in the women's standings ©WCF

China beat Qatar 12-2 while New Zealand defeated Hong Kong 8-5.

South Korea remain undefeated in the women's competition as they thrashed winless hosts Australia 10-2 today.

They had earlier beaten Hong Kong 11-1.

“We are trying to focus on ourselves technically and mentally and that is successful at halfway," said skip Kim Eun-jung.

"The ice reading is tricky, but if we can read it we will be successful.”

China remain in second place in the standings, with four wins and one defeat, after beating New Zealand 9-3 today.