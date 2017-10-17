Tickets for the Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Stockholm and the season finale in Åre will go on sale on October 27, organisers have announced.

The competition in Stockholm, held in the city resort of Hammarbybacken, is due to take place on January 30.

Åre is then scheduled to host the last competition of the 2017 to 2018 campaign from March 14 to 18.

The event will act as a dress rehearsal for Åre staging the following year's World Championships.

Organisers of the two World Cup competitions in Sweden are expecting strong ticket sales.

The event in Stockholm takes place in the city resort of Hammarbybacken ©Getty Images

Over 9,000 spectators attended the corresponding World Cup in the Swedish capital, held in January of this year, with the 2017 and 2016 events both selling out quickly.

Ticket sales for the Stockholm event will go on sale simultaneously with those for the Alpine World Cup finals in Åre in a bid to drum up interest for the two competitions.

Åre 2019 are claiming the season finale will be a "condensed version” of the World Championships, due to be held from February 5 to 17.

Both of the downhills in Åre will be run on completely revamped courses, it has been confirmed.

Events in downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom for both ladies and men and the Alpine team event are on the programme for the World Cup finals.

The Alpine Skiing World Cup season begins with a women's and men's giant slalom in Sölden on October 28 and 29.