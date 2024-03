In a glamorous event held at the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC), the organisation thanked its sponsors, introduced the new High Priestess, the new composer of the music for the Olympic Flame Ceremony and the new priestesses' costumes. Six athletes also presented the 4F outfits that will be worn by the Greek delegation at Paris 2024.

The event was opened by the President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, Spyros Capralos, who began his speech by thanking the sponsors: "We are particularly pleased to have you here today, all the people, companies, and organisations, that have supported and continue to support the Hellenic Olympic Committee in its efforts to help high-level athletes qualify for the Olympic Games."

"All of you who actively and significantly share our anticipation and enthusiasm. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. However, dear partners and friends, a simple thank you is not enough for all that you have offered us. We have invited you here today to thank you personally and to honour you because without your contribution, we would not have been able to support more than 200 athletes in their Olympic preparations."

"And these numbers are not just numbers or potential awards. They represent decades of hard work, sacrifice and tireless dedication. Above all, they are the dreams of young athletes who lift Greece higher every day."

Athletes wearing the official uniforms of the Greek Team for Paris 2024. HOC

Deputy Sports Minister Giannis Vroutsis also attended the event. Nikos Iatrou, Chairman of the Marketing Commission of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, also gave a welcome speech: "In addition to the 15 top IOC sponsors, we have attracted: five gold sponsors, two major sponsors, 16 supporters, four collaborating institutions, three academic partners, NOVA as a gold communications sponsor, and four sponsors who will contribute to the better organisation and support of our team in Paris, making a total of 35 sponsors."

"We have also received more than 60 direct sponsorships for our athletes, within the framework of the 'Adopt an Athlete' programme, which was launched after the Rio Olympics on the initiative of our President, Mr Spyros Capralos, and has been a great success. I deliberately saved two 'special purpose' sponsorships for last."

"The Gold Sponsorship of the Mytilinaios Group, which together with the sponsorship of the companies SIDENOR and NOE, resulted in the relocation of the iconic Olympic Rings to the Kallimarmaro Stadium and the internationally renowned Greek designer, Mary Katrantzou," he added.

Following the ceremony, awards were presented to all the sponsors and supporters of the Hellenic Olympic Committee and all those involved in the "Adopt an Athlete on the Road to Paris" programme. Special awards were given to athletes who have qualified for the Olympic Games.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee is an example of dedication and modernity. HOC

The Chairman of the Olympic Torch Relay Commission of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, Thanasis Vasileiadis, introduced the new priestess, award-winning actress Mary Mina, and the new composer, internationally acclaimed Dimitris Papadimitriou.

He also announced that "our Nana Mouskouri, the internationally renowned presenter Nikos Aliagas, the internationally acclaimed soprano Joyce DiDonato, the choreographer Artemis Ignatiou as well as the soprano Myrsini Margariti and the tenor Babis Velissarios will be present at the Olympic torch ceremony. Artistic Director Fokas Evangelinos, musical ensembles and the ERT Choir, children's choirs, the women's choir CHORES and the "Wolves Team" will also be present.

In a particularly moving moment, the Hellenic Olympic Committee, together with the choreographer of the Olympic lame ceremonies, Artemis Ignatiou, honoured the former priestess Xanthi Georgiou, the composer Giannis Pseimadas and the costume designer Eleni Kyriakou.

With a performance by two priestesses and a kouros, choreographed by Artemis Ignatiou, the new costumes of the priestesses for the flame ceremonies were presented and applauded by all. The costumes, which incorporate many ancient Greek elements, were created by internationally renowned designer Mary Katrantzou, who was honoured by the President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, Spyros Capralos, and the Chairman of the Marketing Commission, Nikos Iatrou.

The 4F sportswear, which will be worn by the Team Hellas at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, was also presented by top Greek athletes such as Evangelia Platanioti (artistic swimming), Alexandra Asimaki (water polo), Christina Bourbou (rowing), Stefanos Ntouskos (rowing), Dimitris Markos (swimming) and Manos Zerdevas (water polo).