The details of the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay, which will take place in Greece from 16 to 26 April next year, were presented by the Hellenic Olympic Committee at an event held at its headquarters.

According to the Chairman of the HOC Olympic Torch Relay Commission, Thanasis Vassiliadis, the first torchbearer will be Tokyo 2020 rowing gold medallist Stefanos Douskos and the last to carry the flame will be the Greek men's greek water polo team, led by Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Giannis Fountoulis, to the Panathenaic Stadium, where it will be handed over to Hellenic Olympic Committee President and IOC member, Spyros Capralos, who will present it to the Paris 2024 Organising Committee.

The lighting of the flame will take place in Ancient Olympia in April, marking the start of an eleven-day journey. Around 600 torchbearers will carry the Olympic Flame across Greek territory, covering more than 5,000 kilometres in 41 municipalities, ending on 26 April 2024 at the Panathenaic Stadium, where the modern Games have been revived.

The route of the Olympic flame has been designed to achieve four main objectives: to cover the whole of Greece, linking the four corners of the country, from Crete to Alexandroupoli and from Corfu to Kastellorizo; to promote Greece's most important archaeological sites, highlighting the treasures of our history and culture (Ancient Elis, Mycenae, Knossos, Delphi, Ancient Philippi, Vergina, Sounio, Acropolis); to show the iconic landscapes that make up the beauty of Greece (Methoni, Nafplio, Santorini, Meteora); and to pay tribute to the historical past that connects France and Greece, a history that has developed over the years into a very strong friendship.

Yannis Vroutsis, Laurence Auer and Spyros Capralos. © HOC

Hellenic Olympic Committee President and IOC member Spyros Capralos said: "The Hellenic Olympic Committee is once again ready to successfully carry out this important mission. This is the best way to present our country to the whole world and to remind that the Olympic Games were born in our homeland and that we, the young Greeks, remain worthy guardians of this heavy heritage."

"But even more important for us are the very special messages that the Olympic flame carries with it. Especially at a time when war is raging in many parts of the world. At such a time, it is peace, cooperation, noble rivalry, and the ideals of Olympism that can rekindle the flame of hope. Just yesterday, the 78th United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in favour of the observance of the Olympic Truce during the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. This underlines the unifying power that sport, and the Olympic Games in particular, have in such a fragile world. This is how we can build a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal," he added.

Deputy Minister of Sport Yannis Vroutsis, who attended the event, emphasised: "The flame will pass through our country, on a route with its own symbolism and with the main purpose of highlighting the centuries-old tradition of our country. For the first time since 2004, my beloved Cyclades will be part of this journey, which will follow historical routes and famous cultures: blessed places that have flourished since ancient times and have left their indelible mark on world history."

The Chairman of the HOC Olympic Torch Relay Commission, Thanasis Vassiliadis. © HOC

The Chairman of the HOC Olympic Torch Relay Commission, Thanasis Vassiliadis, then took the floor to announce the names of the first and last torchbearers of the relay and to explain the 11-day journey of the flame across Greece. He also announced that the public can now apply to take part in the torch relay on the EOE website, hoc.gr.

France's ambassador to Greece, Laurence Auer, also spoke at the event, while Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni sent greetings via video message.