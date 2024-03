The World Athletics Council has called on the federations of Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Portugal to tighten anti-doping controls ahead of the Paris Olympic Games, following a recommendation from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

In a report published on Monday, the AIU welcomed the overall improvement in the doping control situation between the period leading up to the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, USA, and the World Championships in Budapest last summer.

However, the organisation recalled in a statement that Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Portugal had been given "clear warnings about the inadequacy of their national control programmes following the 2022 World Championships in Eugene."

These four federations "failed to ensure that a sufficient number of out-of-competition tests were carried out on their teams" in the run-up to the World Championships in Budapest, the AIU complained. It called for stricter rules to be imposed on its athletes before the Paris Olympics, a recommendation that was accepted by the World Athletics Council.

ALISON DOS SANTOS 🇧🇷 CAMPEÓN DEL MUNDO CON NUEVO RÉCORD DEL CAMPEONATO



En una espectacular carrera el brasileño de 22 años, Alison Dos Santos 🇧🇷 se quedó con la medalla de oro 🥇 en los 400mts con vallas con un tiempo de 46.29 segundos. Nuevo récord del Campeonato@timebrasil pic.twitter.com/xM5aL8gUKZ — Panam Sports (@PanamSports) July 20, 2022

Specifically, until the Games, athletes from these countries will be subject to the rules reserved for Category A countries, where the risk of doping is higher, explains the AIU.

For example, Brazilian Alison dos Santos, 400m hurdles bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, gold medallist at the Eugene World Championships and 5th at the Budapest World Championships, will be affected.

A total of 8,466 out-of-competition and in-competition anti-doping tests were conducted in the 10 months leading up to the Budapest World Championships, the AIU said. This represents an increase of 33% compared to a similar period before the Eugene World Championships (6,359), with a higher number of participating athletes (2,004 compared to 1,719).