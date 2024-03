Antoine Le Hyaric, Amandine Aftalion and Brian Hanley are all scientists who are developing a mathematical model that promises to optimise 400m and 1,500m running performances using high-resolution data, according to their published study.

THE STUDY

The purpose of this study is to model men's and women's 400 m and 1,500 m championship performances to gain a deeper understanding of the key mechanical and physiological factors affecting running speed and bend running using high-resolution data from live competition.

The scientists model and simulate to analyse the athletic performances of the European Athletics champions in the 400m events Matthew Hudson-Smith and Dutch world indoor 400m world record holder Femke Bol for the men's and women's, respectively. They also examined the performance of Norway Olympic 1,500 m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and Gaia Sabbatini, the women's champion in the European Athletics U23 1,500m.

TOOLS AND TECHNIQUES

Utilising GPS sensors positioned beneath athletes' jerseys, researchers accurately tracked the speeds and positions of each athlete, updating their location ten times per second.

Hudson-Smith in the Men's 400m Final, Munich 2022. GETTY IMAGES

They used chips with IsoLynx technology during the European Athletics Championships in Munich (Germany) in 2022 and the European Athletics U23 Championships in Tallinn (Estonia) in 2021. This advanced system, known as the IsoLynx Real-Time Location System (RTLS), employs wireless athlete tags embedded within the name or number bibs to collect real-time data during races, such as velocity, acceleration, and distance covered.

They fitted a mathematical model onto these velocity data for any selected athlete. This model enables predictive simulations and analysis of various physiological factors' impact on performance.

It predicts important variables such as anaerobic (muscle energy stored for intense, short activities when oxygen supply is limited) reserve and peak aerobic value (Maximum oxygen consumption during intense exercise). This modelled data can be adjusted to understand the effects of individual variables by modifying their values.

"We wanted to understand what was happening at the physiological level in 400 metres, which is a sprint, and 1,500 metres, which is the first endurance race," Amandine Aftalion, one of the researchers involved in the study published in the journal Frontiers in Sports and Active Living, informed AFP.

Gaia Sabbatini in U23 Women's 1500m Final, Tallinn 2021. GETTY IMAGES

HOW IT WORKS?

The key physiological parameters that influence pacing are: the maximal propulsive force per unit of mass, the global friction coefficient that encompasses all kinds of friction, the maximal decrease rate and increase rate of the propulsive force which is related to motor control, the total anaerobic energy or the maximal accumulated oxygen deficit and the VO2 (the body's ability to transport oxygen to the muscles) profile as a function of distance

in other words, the role of the brain in the process of movement such as motivation which has a role in the delay in action.

The system relies on Newton's second law of motion (mechanics), on an equation for the variation in the neural drive (motor control), and the energy balance that takes into account the aerobic contribution VO2, the anaerobic contribution, and the power developed by the propulsive force.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen in Men's 1500m Final, Munich 2022. GETTY IMAGES

In that way, it can be explained why Bol runs slower than Hudson-Smith. She has a lower estimated final VO2 (53.2 ml/kg/min vs. 69.6 ml/kg/min). Still, she has a slightly higher anaerobic contribution (77.6% vs. 76.0%), which explains her smaller absolute decrease in velocity during the last 100 m.

The data was subsequently analysed by researchers from the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), who observed its impact on the champions' speed.

"Thanks to the quantification of costs and benefits, the model provides instant access to the best strategy so that the runner 'performs' in an optimised manner," the CNRS said in a statement.

Simulated speed for Hudson–Smith and Bol (400m) in Munich 2022. FRONTIERS

CONCLUSIONS

The study shows that is essential a fast start in the 400m for reasons linked to the speed of oxygen consumption (VO2) and is the best strategy despite an inevitable slowing throughout the race.

In the 1,500 m race, athletes who can sustain a high VO2 level throughout maintain a consistently high cruising speed. This demands significant energy from anaerobic resources and limits the potential for a strong acceleration during the sprint finish. Better performances in the 1,500 m are associated with higher fractional utilisation of a high VO2.

The simulations clarified how Ingebrigtsen's capacity to quickly reach and maintain maximum oxygen consumption "to run at a greater pace than his competitors throughout the race, even though we see him start less strongly," explained Aftalion.

The model could result in performance-enhancing software, enabling coaches to "refine the racing strategy in relation to the physiological profile of the runner," the scientist concluded.