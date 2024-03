Britain is in the running to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, UK Athletics chief executive Jack Buckner said on Monday, the day after the conclusion of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

London organised the event in 2017, while Glasgow hosted the world indoor championships last weekend. "We would love to have another crack at 2029 and a World Championships," Buckner told the BBC.

The World Championships will be held in Tokyo next year, while Beijing will play host in 2027. "We're just doing a great job. Everyone talks about the atmosphere at every event we've done," AFP quoted Buckner as saying.

Thanks for the memories, Glasgow 🫶



Catch up on all the highlights on Inside Track.#WorldIndoorChamps — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) March 4, 2024

London is expected to be the preferred venue. West Ham's 60,000-seat London Stadium hosted the 2017 event and the 2012 Olympics. "First of all we have to do a feasibility study and look at the different options," insists Jack Buckner.

"We can't say for sure that it's going to be London, but it would be in our minds given the success of it before. I think London (2017) was transformational and it built on 2012. It was transformational in all sorts of ways," he added.