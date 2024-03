Speaking at the opening of the International Ice Climbing Competition in Shahdag, Azer Aliyev, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee, said Azerbaijan has been at the forefront of many major events in recent years.

"On behalf of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan, I welcome you to the beautiful Qusar region of Shahdag. As you know, Azerbaijan has been at the forefront of many major sporting events in recent years," said Azer Aliyev, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee.

The Azerbaijan NOC Secretary General also mentioned that his country has hosted several prestigious sporting events and expressed his hope that this vertical and speed running tournament will be a success.

"In 2015, the European Games were held in Baku for the first time in history. Azerbaijan has hosted numerous sporting events, as well as various European and world championships in different sports disciplines. Hosting this competition is also a historic day for us".

Azer Aliyev with athletes and organisers in Shahdag. OLYMPIC.AZ

"For the first time, an international winter competition will be held in Shahdag. Ice climbing is a new and dynamic sport. I hope that by holding this competition in Shahdag we will be able to increase the popularity of this sport in Azerbaijan," he pointed out.

"I would like to thank the International Ice Climbing Federation and all those who have given us their trust, support and the opportunity to host this event. I wish success to all participants," Aliyev concluded.

The International Ice Climbing Competition "Shahdag" was held in cooperation with the International Ice Climbing Federation (ISMF), the Winter Sports Federation and the Tourist Centre "Shahdag". Up to 60 athletes from 11 countries competed for glory on 9 and 10 March.

In the same context of attracting international events, the General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, Gunel Badalova, stressed that Azerbaijan will submit an application to the International Ski Federation (FIS) to host the international slalom, giant slalom and super-G alpine skiing competitions at the Shahdag Tourist Centre.