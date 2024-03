Ohashi's routine became a viral sensation and remains the most-viewed video from the NCAA Championships on YouTube with 9.3 million views and counting. Ohashi, who made a significant impact on the world of collegiate gymnastics five years ago, is more relevant than ever online.





The 2019 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships provided memorable moments. Oklahoma secured another national title, with the Sooners' Maggie Nichols taking the all-around crown, but that wasn't all. Katelyn Ohashi made history with her epic routine, not only for her remarkable performance, but also because years later it became the most viewed video in NCAA gymnastics.

The video has already surpassed 9.3 million views and continues to accumulate views, making the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships the perfect culmination of her career. Katelyn Ohashi had overcome previous injuries, was no stranger to media attention for her near-impossible perfect 10 routines or her bubbly aura that made her stand out; fans were drawn to much more than just the gymnast who competed for the Bruins for four years.

UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi competes in floor exercise during a PAC-12 meet against Arizona State at Pauley Pavilion on 21 January 2019. GETTY IMAGES





Although she tied for first place with teammate Kyla Ross on the beam in the 2019 NCAA Regional Semifinals (9.950), her final floor routine at the 2019 National Championships was the perfect end to her collegiate career. So perfect, in fact, that it is still remembered. Her successful career for the Bruins saw her excel in all areas. She was the joint NCAA and Pac-12 floor exercise champion in 2018, the NCAA team champion in 2018 and the joint Pac-12 balance beam and floor exercise champion in 2019.

She has earned a perfect 10 score 11 times in her career (9 on floor, 2 on beam). She was the Pac-12 Specialist of the Year in 2019 and 2018 and a ten-time All-American. She set a record by being named Pac-12 Specialist of the Week 10 times in her career and was a four-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week in 2016.

She was also the 2013 all-around champion at the AT&T American Cup and a four-year member of the USA Gymnastics Junior National Team.

On 12 January 2019, Ohashi competed in the Collegiate Challenge, where she earned her first perfect 10 on floor. With over 240 million views and 1.4 million likes later, Ohashi became a viral sensation once again. She captured the attention of fans around the world, television networks, A-list celebrities, and even then-U.S. Senator and current Vice President Kamala Harris, among others.