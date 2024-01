The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has announced the first neutral individual athletes who will compete under the Ad Hoc Rules, as well as the rules to be applied.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has announced the first neutral individual athletes of Russian and Belarusian nationality, as well as their support staff, who will compete under the Ad Hoc Rules for special conditions. These rules were established on the basis of the recommendations made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on 28 March 2023 following the political and military conflict in Ukraine over the past two years. The Ad Hoc Rules, also known as rules created specifically for this situation or specific case, define the conditions for the participation of gymnasts/athletes of Russian and Belarusian sporting nationality, as well as their support staff, in events sanctioned by the FIG and listed in the FIG Calendar.

Belarus' Ivan Litvinovich, with his gold medal in the men's trampoline gymnastics at Tokyo 2020. GETTY IMAGES

The document states: "Gymnasts/athletes of Russian and Belarusian sports nationality, as well as their support staff, may return to events sanctioned by the FIG and listed in the FIG Calendar as of 1 January 2024, solely as neutral individuals and in no way as representatives of the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus, nor of any other organisation in their country, including their National Olympic Committee (NOC) or National Federation (NF). A gymnast/athlete participating in events sanctioned by the FIG in accordance with the above paragraph shall be considered as an "individual neutral".

In addition to the athletes, heads of delegation, coaches, doctors, and physiotherapists may be accredited, always under the same neutral conditions, including that they may not represent their country or national federation, nor may they use a representative flag. No invitation or accreditation will be given to any type of Russian or Belarusian government or state official, even if they are involved in the above-mentioned support roles. This allows Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under special representation conditions, which are detailed in the eight pages of the document created specifically to regulate them.

Team Belarus at the 38th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Japan on 31 October 2021. GETTY IMAGES

In accordance with the proclamations in the documents signed in Lausanne on 23rd November 2023 by the FIG President Mr. Morinari Watanabe and the Secretary General Mr. Nicolas Buompane, the FIG has published a list of the first persons who have been granted the status of Individual Neutral Athletes according to the provisions of its Ad Hoc Rules.

These persons, who must comply with the conditions of participation of the Individual Neutral Athletes of Russian and Belarusian sporting nationality, will be updated progressively, as the participation of athletes is dynamic, enumerative and not exhaustive. 14 athletes, 10 coaches, four judges, and two doctors, in total 30 persons of Belarusian origin and the Belarusian Gymnastics Association have been authorised to participate in 2024, as stated on the official FIG website, which will be constantly updated.

Anastasiia Salos of Team Belarus, competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. GETTY IMAGES

The FIG will not provide details of individual applications. It is the responsibility of the respective National Federations to ensure that their applications are submitted following the conditions set out in the Ad Hoc Rules, with sufficient time for verification before a gymnast can be entered in FIG sanctioned events. The International Gymnastics Federation is the governing body for gymnastics worldwide. It is the oldest international federation for an Olympic sport and has been involved in the Olympic Games since their reintroduction in 1896. There are eight sports governed by the FIG: gymnastics for all, men's and women's artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline - including double mini trampoline and tumbling -, aerobics, acrobatics and parkour.