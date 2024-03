World Aquatics has announced that Bahrain will host the first stop of the highly anticipated 2024 High Diving World Cup. The event will take place from 21-22 September.

This will be the first time that a high diving competition and a World Aquatics event will be held in the Kingdom. With the support of GFH Financial Group, 50 of the world's best male and female divers will compete in the event. The competition will take place in Manama. The diving platforms will rise 27 metres above the city's stunning skyline. It has been confirmed that the Bahrain stop will serve as a qualifier for the World Aquatics Championships - Singapore 2025, adding to the stakes of the competition.

World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam expressed his excitement over the plans for the event and also the long-term aquatics agenda in Bahrain: “World Aquatics is thrilled to be bringing high divers to Bahrain for the first time, building on the recent establishment of the World Aquatics centre of excellence at the University of Technology Bahrain. The future for aquatics sport in Bahrain looks very bright and is clearly set to have a global impact."

🇧🇭Bahrain set to host the World Aquatics High Diving World Cup for the first time🤩 #HighDiving



🗓 21-22 September 2024 pic.twitter.com/0dNyGywGn8 — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) March 8, 2024

He added; “I extend a heartfelt thank you to the Bahrain Olympic Committee, the GFH Financial Group (GFH) and the Bahrain Swimming Federation for their continued commitment to the development of aquatics sports. Through their visionary initiatives, they have played a pivotal role in promoting the growth of aquatics disciplines in the region and fostering a culture of excellence”.

Sheikh Khaled Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, also highlighted the importance of hosting this event in Bahrain: "The Kingdom of Bahrain is delighted to welcome the world to Manama for this exciting event. We look forward to watching these athletes compete for a place at the World Aquatics Championships against the backdrop of Bahrain Financial Harbour and the city's landmarks."



He added: "In the past, Bahrain has focused mainly on swimming, but as we know, World Aquatics is more than just swimming. Hosting this championship will definitely raise awareness in the community to one day see Bahrainis competing in the World Aquatics High Diving World Cup".

🤩All set for the #Diving World Cup 2024 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2V0bBMafrq — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 29, 2024

Canadian high diver, Molly Carlson said; “I am so excited to be competing in Bahrain for the High Diving World Cup and to have this date and place to look forward to. Each competition brings its own unique energy and atmosphere. We always love to compete in, and experience, new places and then share those things with our fans. With this being the first stop in the competition this year, the anticipation will be high too!”

Aidan Heslop, British high diver who was recently crowned men’s high dive champion said; “After the success of the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024, I can’t wait to get back to that part of the world. It’s a great place to compete in and it will be all the more special for sharing the experience among this community of athletes that I’ve really come to appreciate.”