The World Aquatics Masters Championships - Doha 2024 kicked off on Friday 23 February with an inspiring Opening Ceremony that showcased the inclusivity and accessibility of aquatic sports.

More than 2,500 athletes aged 25 and over from a record-breaking 85 different countries are competing in swimming, artistic swimming, open water swimming, water polo and diving at the Championships between 23 February and 3 March.

Following the successful hosting of the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar in early February, the Masters Championships will continue to drive forward a sporting legacy that unites the region through water and encourages more people to participate in and benefit from aquatics. The events will once again be held in Doha's world-class venues, with the Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Center and the Old Doha Port providing the perfect conditions for the athletes to perform at their very best.

Nahim and Mayfara are the mascots of the World Aquatics Masters Championship. WORLD AQUATICS

Khaleel Al Jaber, Director General of the Doha 2024 Local Organising Committee, was joined by Nadine Day, Chair of the World Aquatics Masters Technical Committee, at the lively ceremony to launch the nine days of competition. Speaking at the ceremony, Doha 2024 Director General Khaleel Al Jaber said: "Aquatic sports can benefit everyone around the world, regardless of age, experience or background. These World Aquatics Masters Championships will inspire people of all ages and leave a legacy in Qatar and the Middle East that aquatics is for everyone."

"Your performances are shining examples of the joy that participation in sport can bring. Qatar believes strongly in the power of sport to promote social development and that's why we are so proud to host these championships. We look forward to welcoming all the competitors to Doha," added Al Jaber. Nadine Day, Chair of the World Aquatics Masters Committee, stressed: "We have thousands of athletes from around the world who share the same passion for aquatics coming for these World Masters Championships. Aquatics is a life-saving skill that one can be enjoyed throughout life. All the competitors will inspire people to stay active through water sports. They will show that age has no limits."

Nadine Day is the Chair of the World Aquatics Masters Committee. WORLD AQUATICS

The World Aquatics Masters Championships - Doha 2024 is the 20th edition of the World Aquatics Masters Championships and is being held from 23 February to 3 March 2024. Doha 2024 will bring together more than 2,500 athletes from a record-breaking 2594 countries and 964 swimming clubs to compete in swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming and open water swimming. With three existing and iconic venues - Aspire Dome, Old Doha Port and Hamad Aquatic Centre - Doha 2024 will provide the very best environment and an unforgettable experience for the masters athletes.