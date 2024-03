The World Aquatics Masters Championships - Doha 2024 drew to a close as the final medal events were completed after 10 days of inspiring action across five aquatic sports in Doha.

Sunday marked the end of more than a month of exciting aquatics action, with the Masters Championships following on from the World Aquatics Championships. Both events were held for the first time in the Middle East.

The World Aquatics Masters Championships saw more than 2,500 athletes aged 25 and over compete in swimming, artistic swimming, open water swimming, diving and water polo as the all-encompassing nature of the sport was showcased to the world in Doha.

Clubs from 85 different countries were represented and more than 41 championships and 19 world records were broken, more than at any previous Masters Championships. Khaleel Al Jaber, Director General of the Doha 2024 Local Organising Committee, praised the athletes for their achievements and stressed the importance of people of all ages continuing to participate in sport.

The World Aquatics Masters Championships - Doha 2024 offered a great spectacle. WORLD AQUATICS

Khaleel Al Jaber stressed: "Over the past 10 days, the Masters competitors have inspired us with their performances and united in peaceful competition. In addition to the high standard of competition across all age groups, we have been reminded of the inclusivity of aquatic sports.

"As a country, we remain steadfast in our belief that sport has a special and unique role to play in society. Sport brings great health benefits to all who participate and helps to promote social cohesion. Throughout the Masters Championships and the World Aquatics Championships, this powerful message has been delivered to the world. It has been an honour for Qatar to host these two prestigious events."

Chair of the World Aquatics Masters Technical Committee, Nadine Day, said: "As the curtain falls on the World Aquatics Masters Championships - Doha 2024, we extend our deepest gratitude to the Organising Committee for their unwavering support and dedication in delivering this remarkable event. The theme of the Aspire Zone is to inspire others and this event has done just that."

The fans enjoyed the 10 days of competition. WORLD AQUATICS

"As we say goodbye to Doha, we take with us the memories of this event and the friendships we have made. Thank you, Doha, for hosting a truly memorable competition in these world-class venues. Your contributions have been invaluable, and we bid a fond farewell to this remarkable chapter of our journey," she added.

The World Aquatics Masters Championships - Doha 2024 was the 20th edition of the World Aquatics Masters Championships and was held from 23 February to 3 March 2024. Doha 2024 brought together more than 2,500 athletes from a record 85 countries and 964 swimming clubs to compete in the five aquatic sports of swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming and open water swimming.

Held in three existing and iconic venues - Aspire Dome, Old Doha Port and Hamad Aquatic Centre - Doha 2024 provided the very best environment and an unforgettable experience for the masters athletes.