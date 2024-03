In the first EC meeting chaired by Leonz Eder following his re-election, key highlights included updates on the Healthy Campus Programme, progress reports on the 2025 FISU World Summer and Winter Games and the nomination of new committees.

The two-day meetings were held at the Royal Savoy Hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland, conveniently located near the FISU headquarters. The meetings began with the unveiling of a plaque on the FISU Synathlon Building, commemorating the 75th anniversary of FISU. A delighted FISU President Leonz Eder said: "I am pleased with all the fruitful discussions we have had and I am pleasantly surprised at how quickly the new members were integrated and are playing important roles in this very good Executive Committee."

An important item on the agenda was the election of the chairmen and members of the various FISU Commissions. These nominations marked a significant step towards gender equality, with the representation of women in the Commissions increasing from 18% to almost 40%. The Executive Committee meeting also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UniSport Australia to support the FISU Healthy Campus Programme.

Eric Saintrond and Leonz Eder unveil the 75th anniversary plaque. FISU

"UniSport Australia believes that the FISU Healthy Campus platform is a great way to connect all parts of the university that teach, research and deliver sport, health and well-being on campus," commented Lisa Gowthorp, Chair of UniSport Australia.

At the meeting in Lausanne, the organising committees of the 2029 North Carolina, 2027 Chungcheong, 2025 Torino and 2025 Rhein-Ruhr FISU World University Games presented their progress reports. The next Winter Games recently celebrated its first big event, "Lights on U," during which their mascot, "TO Tag", was introduced to the people of Turin, but also to the world. The Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games will be the first ones to welcome para-athletes.

Registrations for the 2024 FISU World Forum, to be held in Zagreb at the end of August, are going well. "We are expecting about 250 people, so we can still welcome many more," assured Marko Žunić, President of the Organising Committee. It was also confirmed that the 2026 FISU World Forum will be held in Östersund, Sweden. In terms of sustainability, FISU is advancing its three-step plan in line with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. This plan encompasses FISU's role as an organisation, as a leader of the university sport movement and as an owner of university sport events.

The 2026 FISU World University Championships have been awarded to the following cities: Székesfehérvár (HUN) for Canoe Sprint, Cassino (ITA) for Cross Country, Poznan (POL) for Futsal, Pessac (FRA) for Handball, Liaocheng (CHN) for Mind Games, Stellenbosch (RSA) for Rugby Sevens, New Taipei City (TPN) for Shooting Sport, Nyon (SUI) for Triathlon, and London Ontario (CAN) for Rowing.