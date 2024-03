Chungcheong 2027 organisation has begun planning the way for the FISU World University Games to be held in the South Korean city in August 2027.

Although there is still a long way to go until the FISU World University Games Chungcheong 2027, time is flying. Using it effectively seems to be the goal of the Korean organisers and they have already started working on it. The organisation believes that in order to ensure the success of the FISU Chungcheong 2027 World University Games, it is crucial to promote a common understanding of the ideals and values of the Games, which will lead to greater public participation.

To achieve this, the Organising Committee held a seminar for all staff at the end of January as a first step with a clear objective: to promote efficiency in the preparation of the FISU Games. The seminar was led by Professor Won-jae Lee (Department of Sports Industry and Leisure, Kookmin University) and provided valuable insights into international sports events and the stakeholder structures that influence them.

Professor Lee presented the characteristics and future development plans of the Chungcheong Megacity, consisting of two provinces (North and South Chungcheong) and two cities (Daejeon and Sejong), in relation to the World University Games.

The Organising Committee is already focusing on the preparation of the FISU Games. CHUNGCHEONG 2027

The master plan for the upcoming FISU Rhein-Ruhr 2025 World University Games in Germany was evaluated, emphasising the importance of a good master plan and understanding FISU's requirements for systematic preparation.

Professor Lee also stressed the importance of well-established cooperation between national sports organisations, developing smarter marketing strategies and strengthening the organising committee's capabilities and bargaining power to overcome any information asymmetry between the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and the organising committee. In an effort to increase public participation, the Organising Committee has taken the first step towards achieving this goal by selecting Daehong Communications Co., Ltd. and The Kingpin PR & Consulting Co., Ltd. as joint agencies for the marketing and promotion of the FISU Chungcheong 2027 Games.

Both agencies have extensive experience in international public relations and marketing in the sports industry, having successfully worked on previous events such as the Incheon 2014 Asian Games, the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Gwangju 2019 World Aquatic Championships.

Over the next four years, the agencies will be tasked with developing participation-based promotional programmes, establishing cooperation networks with public institutions and international organisations, as well as developing and using the symbols of the FISU Chungcheong 2027 Games, recruiting sponsors and selling tickets, among other things.