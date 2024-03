South Africa defeated Botswana in the final of the continental championship. Both national teams have qualified for the World Softball Championship to be held from 12 June to 14 July. Lesotho finished third in the WBSC Men's Softball World Cup Africa Qualifier.

The African qualifiers for the WBSC Men's Softball World Cup concluded over the weekend with continental champions South Africa (ranked 16th in the world) and Botswana (ranked 33rd) qualifying as the top two teams from Africa to advance to the group stage.

Held in Mokopane, Waterberg District, Limpopo (South Africa), the final of the WBSC Men's Softball World Cup Africa Qualifier between South Africa and Botswana ended 2-0 in favour of the home team. Lesotho finished third, losing 13-0 to Botswana in the game for a place in the final.

South Africa's qualification for the upcoming WBSC Men's Softball World Cup will marks their 12th appearance in the tournament and their fourth in a row. They have played in eight of the last nine World Cups, missing only the 2015 championship in Saskatoon, Canada. Their best result was a seventh-place finish in Lower Hutt, New Zealand, in 1976.









Botswana have taken part in eight World Cups, finishing as high as eighth in 2017. They made five consecutive appearances from 1992 to 2009 and will return after missing the 2022 tournament.



Lesotho joins the ranks of African nations in the WBSC/KONAMI Men's Softball World Ranking, becoming the fifth country alongside Kenya at No. 41st and Uganda at 43rd. Lesotho will be included in the next ranking update, marking their return after their last appearance on 31 December 2022.



Only five teams from the Americas remain to complete their qualification for the WBSC Men's Softball World Cup, which will be held in Sincelejo, Colombia, from 7-14 April. A total of 13 out of 18 teams have been confirmed for the group stage: South Africa, Botswana, Japan, Singapore, Philippines, Czechia, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, USA, Mexico and Hong Kong, China.