Oklahoma City has been announced as a group stage host for the next World Baseball Softball Confederation Men’s Softball World Cup.

The American city will be one of three group stage hosts for the tournament, being contested in a new two stage format featuring a group stage and then a final.

Prince Albert in Canada has already been named as a group stage host and is also scheduled to stage the finals in 2025.

A total of 18 teams are set to compete are set to compete across three groups, with the top two in each advancing to the finals stage.

The third host for a group stage phase has yet to be announced.

Australia are the current holders of the WBSC Men's Softball World Cup, but have yet to secure their place at the next edition ©WBSC

Oklahoma City previously hosted the second edition of the Men’s Softball World Cup in 1968.

Action during the group staged in Oklahoma City will take place at the OGE Energy Field, which following renovation has an upper deck that has increased capacity by 4,000 seats.

Eight teams have already qualified for the tournament, including Canada and the US as already announced group stage co-hosts.

Australia are the reigning champions having beaten Canada at the previous edition, staged at Auckland in 2022.

Australia have yet to secure their place in the group stage but will have the chance to do so at next month’s Oceania Qualifier which is being held at Pago Pago in American Samoa.