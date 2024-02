The 18-year-old was a volunteer assistant to head coach Amjed Alatoom. Hadroos has two brothers in the refugee team. "I will do my best to help the team qualify for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games."

Hadroos, 18, first heard about the Baseball5 programme in the Azraq refugee camp when head coach Amjed Alatoom visited her school. "I thought Baseball5 was an attractive, fun and motivating sport. It aims to build self-confidence, interest in talent and investment in leisure time, as well as being a source of learning. So I decided to join the programme," the refugee explained.

"Baseball5 is a way of life for me. It represents hope and ambition for a successful future. I decided to become an assistant coach because I believe in the importance of Baseball5 in developing the fitness and skills of the participants, improving their performance, and building their skills," she stressed.

Emotional day for me today being here at Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan to witness the power, the joy and the hope Baseball5 can give, especially to those who are less privileged and need inspiration in this world. pic.twitter.com/MDBJOCv7sl — Riccardo Fraccari (@WBSCPresident) February 25, 2023

With her aspirations to participate in the Youth Olympic Games as a Baseball5 player curtailed by the age limit (athletes must be aged 15-18 in the year of the Youth Olympic Games), Hadroos decided to become a coach instead.

"I was among those who received WBSC President Fraccari during his first and second visits to the Azraq camp. Our team never lost a game during the local competitions. The celebration of the team's first anniversary is also a good memory, but the most important thing is the successful completion of the course for coaches and match officials," stressed Hadroos.

"One of the things that has changed in my life is self-confidence, belief in work, taking responsibility and self-development. Baseball5 has also developed my training and administrative skills and my behaviour towards the team. I benefited from the programme's knowledge, values and skills. The team represents a unique opportunity to learn and achieve a better future," concluded Hadroos.

The Azraq refugee camp is home to over 39,000 people, 60% of whom are children, who have been forcibly displaced by the war in neighbouring Syria. As one of the WBSC's nine strategic goals is to "grow our sport and make it relevant to people's lives and communities," Baseball5 is being used to provide refugees with access to the sport, regardless of their background.