French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday inaugurated the Olympic Village on the banks of the Seine, north of Paris, which will host nearly 14,500 athletes and their technical teams from 26 July to 11 August.

Macron used his visit to the village to raise the issue of the presence of Russian athletes at the Paris 2024 Games.

The French head of state has sided with the IOC in favour of their participation under a neutral flag, in the name of the Olympic Charter.

“I believe that sport should enable unity and reconciliation. The choice that has been made is one that we will collectively accept. We support Ukraine, and we have sanctioned Russia. Neutral athletes, under conditions of respectful conduct, must be able to pursue their work and their sport” Macron said.

Macron speaks to journalists during the inauguration of the Paris 2024 Olympic Village. GETTY IMAGES

Macron's comments follow the IOC's decision on 8 December 2023 to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag in Paris 2024.

Both the Russian and Ukrainian communities reacted controversially to the decision. However, IOC President Thomas Bach justified the decision as a matter of balance.

Russia said the decision could exclude many of its top athletes from Paris 2024, while Ukraine considered boycotting the Olympics and not taking part in protest.

IOC President Bach welcomes words by French President Macron on the spirit of the Olympic Games



The IOC President has thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his words on the spirit of the Olympic Games and their ability to unite the world in peace.



Full story:… pic.twitter.com/ZlFd04lErs — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 1, 2024

This position, which initially did not worry Bach, who was confident that this would not be the case, gained strength at the end of December after the Ukrainian authorities reiterated the possibility of not taking part in the Olympic event, which is still not official.

“President Macron’s comments demonstrate once again the seamless cooperation between the IOC and the French authorities at the highest level, and I would like to express my deep gratitude for his strong engagement towards the success of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, working with the IOC in a relationship of mutual trust” Bach said.