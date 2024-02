The Ukrainian Olympic Committee sent a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach last week, asking him to investigate the behaviour of Russian and Belarusian athletes ahead of the Paris 2024 Games, claiming they had failed to meet the conditions imposed and were "supporting aggression against Ukraine".

Therefore, in a letter to President Thomas Bach, they have asked for the situation to be investigated. In December, the IOC gave the green light to Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in the Paris Games in 2024 as neutral athletes.

They had to meet a number of conditions. One of them was not to support aggression against Ukraine. Some athletes already have passports to take part in Paris 2024. Others will try to get them in the remaining months.

IOC President Thomas Bach has received a message from the Ukrainian Olympic Committee. GETTY IMAGES

An extract from the UOC's letter to Bach reads:

"Dear Mr President. On behalf of the NOC of Ukraine and the Ukrainian sports community, I would like to reiterate our high appreciation and sincere gratitude to the International Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Movement for their continued support of Ukrainian athletes and Ukrainian sport in general.

I would like to address you once again on the issue of the potential participation of individual neutral athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports, in particular those competing in wrestling, potential participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and their compliance with the IOC's recommended conditions for participation.

The first qualifying event was the 2023 World Wrestling Championships. Here, more attention was paid to potential members of the ANI team. Although some pre-registered athletes were not allowed to compete at the World Championships, most of the athletes who we felt did not meet the IOC requirements were allowed to compete."

Qualifying is still underway with just six months to go until the Paris 2024 Games begin. GETTY IMAGES

"As we reported in our last letter, some of you have already qualified for the Olympic Games. We are now approaching the start of the second round of Olympic qualifying . The number of ANI athletes for whom we have concerns regarding their compliance with IOC requirements has increased significantly," it continued.

"In light of the above, we would like to appeal to the IOC to pay special attention to these issues and to consider the evidence and facts presented by us when making the final decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as ANI," the letter concluded.

Athletes who could compete under a neutral flag:

Sadulaev Abdulrashid, Zaur Uguev, Zaurbek Sidakov, Aues Gonibov, Milad Valerikovitch Alirzaev, Rakhman Tavmurzaev, Vitali Kabaloev, Aliaksandr Hushtyn, Sergey Semenov, Artur Sargsian, Kiryl Maskevich, Aliaksandr Liavonchyk, Akhmed Usmanov, Abasgadzhi Magomedov, Artur Naifonov, Alina Kasabieva, Anastasiia Sidelnikova, Vanesa Kaladzinskaya and Nadezhda Sokolova.