Ukraine's National Olympic Committee (NOC) announced this week that it will not use International Olympic Committee (IOC) Solidarity Fund money to protest the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes in some international competitions and the 2024 Paris Olympics. The news was announced by Ukrainian NOC President Vadim Gutzeit on the Tribuna.com portal.

Ukraine is not using and will not use the money from the Solidarity Fund created by the International Olympic Committee to support and provide humanitarian assistance to members of Ukraine's Olympic community. The reason is protest against the IOC's partial admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Olympics and international competitions. The news was made public by the President of the NOC of Ukraine, Vadim Gutzeit. He told the Tribuna.com portal.

"Thanks to the Ministerial Council and the Treasury, the athletes are fully insured for next year," the head of the NOC of Ukraine told the media.

The position taken by the NOC of Ukraine in announcing Gutzeit is rooted in the decision taken by the IOC on 8 December 2023 to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris 2024 under a neutral flag. Both the Russian and Ukrainian communities reacted controversially to this decision. However, IOC president Thomas Bach justified the decision on the grounds that it was a matter of balance.

At the moment, only eleven athletes from Russia and Belarus meet the requirements of the IOC to take part in Paris 2024. GETTY IMAGES

Russia said the decision could leave many of its top athletes out of Paris 2024, while Ukraine was considering boycotting the Olympics and not participating in protest. This position, which was initially of little concern to Bach, who expressed confidence that this would not be the case, gained strength at the end of December after the Ukrainian authorities reiterated the possibility of not taking part in the Olympic event, which is still not official.

At the end of December, Ukraine considered not participating in the Paris 2024 Olympiad. A formal decision is still pending. GETTY IMAGES

On the other hand, Ukrainian sports lawyer Yuriy Yurchenko filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), as reported by the International Sport Press Association. His aim is to overturn the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision of 8 December, which gave the green light to Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes. In principle, only eleven of the 4,600 athletes meet the requirements set by the IOC.

The appeal not only calls on CAS to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in any capacity at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but also argues that the IOC should ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing under their countries' flags for life. In addition, the appeal calls for Russian and Belarusian supporters to be banned for life from attending international competitions.