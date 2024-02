The nominees for the prestigious Laureus Awards, selected by the 1,300 members of the Laureus Global Media Panel, have been announced. The awards ceremony will take place on 22 April. Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic, Noah Lyles, Simone Biles and Aitana Bonmatí are among the nominees.

The 25th edition of the Laureus Awards will take place on 22 April at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid. The world's best men and women will be present in the Spanish capital. The Laureus World Sports Awards celebrate the greatest and most inspirational sporting achievements each year.

Launched in 2000, the event is the world's leading sporting competition celebrating excellence in all sports. The ceremony is graced by iconic figures from the world of sport, both past and present, including distinguished members of the Laureus World Sports Academy, which comprises 69 of the most legendary athletes in history.

As well as celebrating 25 years of Laureus, this year's ceremony will also commemorate the momentous occasion when Nelson Mandela, the first Laureus Patron, delivered his iconic speech at the inaugural Laureus Awards in May 2000. Mandela's inspiring speech played a pivotal role in sparking the creation of the global Sport for Good movement.

President Mandela's words were: "Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people like few other things. It speaks to young people in a language they understand."

🏆 Who should the Laureus World Sports Academy Members select as the final Award winners?#Laureus24 — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 26, 2024

The nominees for the 25th edition of the Laureus Awards 2024 are:

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year:

-Novak Djokovic (Serbia), Tennis.

-Armand Duplantis (Sweden), Athletics.

-Erling Haaland (Norway), Football.

-Noah Lyles (USA), Athletics.

-Lionel Messi (Argentina), Football.

-Max Verstappen (Netherlands), Motor Racing.

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year:

-Aitana Bonmatí (Spain), Football.

-Shericka Jackson (Jamaica), Athletics.

-Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), Athletics.

-Sha'Carri Richardson (USA), Athletics.

-Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), Alpine Skiing.

-Iga Świątek (Poland), Tennis.

Laureus World Team of the Year:

-Spanish women's national football team, Football.

-European Ryder Cup team, Golf.

-German men's basketball team, Basketball.

-Manchester City (United Kingdom), Football.

-Red Bull Formula One Team (Austria), Motor Racing.

The Springboks (South Africa), Rugby Union.

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year:

-Jude Bellingham (United Kingdom), Football.

-Salma Paralluelo (Spain), Football.

-Linda Caicedo (Colombia), Football.

-Coco Gauff (USA), Tennis.

-Qin Haiyang (China), Swimming.

-Josh Kerr (United Kingdom), Athletics.

Laureus World Comeback of the Year:

-Simone Biles (USA). Artistic Gymnastics.

-Sébastien Haller (Ivory Coast), Football.

-Katarina Johnson-Thompson (United Kingdom), Athletics.

-Siya Kolisi (South Africa), Rugby.

-Jamal Murray (Canada), Basketball.

-Markéta Vondroušová (Czech Republic), Tennis.

Laureus Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability:

-Simone Barlaam (Italy). Para Swimming.

-Danylo Chufarov (Ukraine), Para Swimming.

-Luca Ekler (Hungary) Para Athletics.

-Diede de Groot (Netherlands), Wheelchair Tennis.

-Nicole Murray (New Zealand), Para Cycling.

-Markus Rehm (Germany), Para Athletics.

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year:

-Rayssa Leal (Brazil), Skateboarding.

-Caroline Marks (USA), Surfing.

-Kirsten Neuschäfer (South Africa), Sailing.

-Bethany Shriever (United Kingdon), BMX Racing.

-Filipe Toledo (Brazil), Surfing.

-Arisa Trew (Australia), Skateboarding.

Laureus Sport for Good Award:

-Bola Pra Frente (Brazil), Multisport x Employability.

-Dancing Grounds (USA), Dance x Social Integration.

-Rafa Nadal Foundation (Spain), Tennis x Education.

-ISF Cambodia (Cambodia), Football x Education.

-Justice Desk Africa (South Africa), Multisport x Human Rights.

-Objetivo Napoli (Italy), Multisport x Inclusion.