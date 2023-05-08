Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi and world champion sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce have been named as the sportsman and woman of the year, respectively, at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris.

Messi was recognised for his performances at the World Cup in Qatar last year which many feel has cemented his status as the greatest footballer of all time.

It is the second time that he has won the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award after sharing the prize with British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

The 35-year-old took to the stage twice on the night at the Pavillon Vendome as he also received the World Team of the Year award on behalf of his national side.

"This is a special honour, particularly as the Laureus World Sports Awards are in Paris this year, the city that has welcomed my family since we came here in 2021," said the Paris Saint-Germain player.

"I want to thank all my teammates, not only from the national team but also at PSG – I have achieved none of this alone and I am grateful to be able to share everything with them."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won a record fifth women's world 100m gold medal in 2022 ©Getty Images

Triple Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce claimed the women's award after enjoying a memorable 2022.

She secured a 10th World Championships gold medal with a 100 metres triumph in Eugene, a record fifth title in the discipline.

In addition, Fraser-Pryce also won silvers in the 200m and 4x100m relay events in the United States city.

A fifth Diamond League 100m triumph was also in store for her last year in Zürich.

"I was thrilled to be nominated alongside such inspiring women athletes, and to win this award, voted for by some of the greatest sportsmen and women of all time, is just amazing," she said after winning the award for the first time.

"This is the sixth time I've been nominated in this category, so to finally hold the Laureus Statuette in my hands is one of the greatest honours of my career."

Carlos Alcaraz's US Open triumph helped him win the World Breakthrough of the Award in Paris ©Getty Images

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz collected the World Breakthrough of the Year award following his US Open win and ascension to world number one.

Christian Eriksen won the World Comeback of the Year award after he recovered from cardiac arrest in 2021 to return to Premier League football with Brentford and then Manchester United the following year.

The World Action Sportsperson of the Year went to China's Eileen Gu, who was 18 during last year's Winter Olympics in Beijing where she became the first athlete to win three medals in freestyle skiing at a single edition of the event.

Swiss Para athlete Catherine Debrunner picked up the World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award following a remarkable year which saw her set four T53 world records in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m disciplines.

The 28-year-old also won her debut marathon in Berlin before another triumph in London.