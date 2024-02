Held at the InterContinental Bali Resort on 22-23 February, SPORTEL Rendez-vous Bali welcomed 350 delegates from around 200 companies representing 31 countries. Two days packed with intensive business meetings, networking opportunities and high level conferences.

The February 2024 SPORTEL Rendez-vous was special because it was held in Bali. This gave the SPORTEL community from Europe and the Americas the opportunity to meet the most influential C-level decision makers (48%) within the APAC sports business industry, who usually do not attend SPORTEL Monaco.

"We sincerely thank all our esteemed participants, partners, and speakers who contributed to the success of SPORTEL rendezvous 2024 in Bali," stated Laurent Puons, CEO of SPORTEL.

Representatives from the Bundesliga, FIFA, the Premier League, LFP Media, the NBA, ATP Media, Matchroom, Lega Serie A, FIBA, Team Marketing, Fight Nation, Infront, Mediapro, BIGG, WSC Sports, Baseball United and many others met with key rights holders, broadcasters, and sports industry agents from the APAC region.

Capturing the essence of day two at SPORTEL Rendez-vous Bali 2024 – a vibrant exhibition filled with energy and captivating discussions! 🌟 #NetworkingVibes #onlyatsportel pic.twitter.com/ulmDP5FYMB — SPORTEL (@sportelmonaco) February 23, 2024

Due to its proximity to Bali, many Australian companies such as Jam TV, Fox Sports, National Basketball League and Australian Sports Technologies Network were able to send several of their members to attend. Global and local leaders in sports management discussed topics that encompassed regional developments.

They examined the changes affecting sports broadcasting and technology, such as OTT, streaming, D2C, social media, and content delivery, with a particular focus on premium and niche sports.

They also discussed best practice in tackling piracy, gaming, the future of football, women's sport, the impact of sustainability and social awareness within the sports industry were disussed.

Laurent Puons said: "This edition has once again proven that our events abroad act as a connector between sports media rights executives from a region and our community, to develop valuable business opportunities during an intimate and qualitative regionalised industry meeting."

Peter F. Gontha, President Director of Transvision, said: "Our commitment is unwavering to deliver the premier sports media and technology convention and conference that facilitates invaluable interactions between industry players, sports organisers, buyers, and stakeholders across the Asia Pacific region."

SPORTEL's next stop will be Buenos Aires, Argentina on 14-15 May.