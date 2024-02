The victory of the Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl, with the addition of the halftime show performances led by Usher and the striking presence of Taylor Swift, broke records in Super Bowl history, surpassing the 2023 figures by 7%.

This year's Super Bowl is unprecedented in terms of viewership and numbers. All records were broken. The Chiefs' triumph, led by Patrick Mahomes' spectacular finish to seal a dramatic 25-22 victory over the 49ers, was the most-watched final in history and the longest game in Super Bowl history. The victory makes Kansas City the first team to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies since the New England Patriots in 2003-2004. It also cements the franchise's claim as the NFL's new dynasty. Those are sports statistics, but what really makes this edition stand out is the ratings.

The romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has attracted more young viewers to follow the Super Bowl. GETTY MAGES

CBS parent company Paramount said in a press release that a total of 123.4 million viewers across all platforms made it "the most-watched broadcast in history". This was a seven per cent increase over last year's game. Paramount added that 120 million people tuned in to watch the NFL Championship Game on CBS alone - a record for a single network in the US.

YOU GOTTA FIGHT

FOR YOUR RIGHT

TO LOMBARDIIIII 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BDMfZnHngh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024

Such is the case that last Sunday's final records are behind those set in 1969 for the lunar landing of the Apollo 11 mission, which at the time was watched by up to 150 million people in the United States across the country's three television networks, as reported by AFP.

It is clear that non-sporting celebrities also contributed to the sporting spectacle: Usher led a star-studded cast that included Ludacris, Alicia Keys and Jermaine Dupri for the halftime show, and the conspicuous presence of Taylor Swift, who did not sing and was just in the stands, boosted the numbers.

An estimated 120 million viewers watched the Super Bowl on CBS. GETTY IMAGES

With hits such as 'Love In This Club' and 'OMG', Usher, the king of the slow jam, prepared a 13-minute halftime show. Pop superstar Taylor Swift, one of the world's biggest music stars, flew into Los Angeles hours earlier. Her arrival and presence in a luxury box at the stadium, cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, along with several famous friends, including rapper Ice Spice, was the highlight of the show. Swift's young followers joined the Super Bowl crowd. It added a new demographic to the sport's fan base.

Viewership was record-breaking, but still lagged behind events like the FIFA World Cup Final and the Olympic Opening Ceremony. GETTY IMAGES

Another highlight was Beyoncé, who was at the stadium on Sunday with her husband, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z. She announced a new album during a commercial with telecommunications giant Verizon.The Super Bowl's numbers are huge, but still lag behind other events such as the FIFA World Cup finals or the Olympic Games opening ceremony.

The most recent World Cup final was watched by nearly 1.5 billion people around the world according to FIFA.