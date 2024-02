This Sunday at 11.30pm London time, the eyes of the sporting world will turn to the long-awaited LVIII Super Bowl in Las Vegas as defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs (14-6 this season) and the San Francisco 49ers (14-5) battle it out for the NFL's biggest prize.





It will be the eighth final for the Californians, who have won five and lost just two. They have the chance to tie Boston/New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins with six.

Reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs have three wins and two losses in the biggest game in American sport and, should they win, would become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls after the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

The two teams met five years ago in the Super Bowl at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, where the Chiefs won 31-20. This time the game will be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, in the southern part of Las Vegas where the famous McCarran International Airport is located. Opened in 2020, the stadium had an estimated cost of $2.15 billion and can seat around 65,000 spectators.

But... let's have a look at some interesting facts and figures about this epic Sunday.

-It will be the first time Las Vegas has hosted the Super Bowl after 57 editions and the fourth smaller of the NFL's 30 stadiums, with a capacity of 65,000. The first of these is MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

-Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City CHiefs), at 28, will be the youngest QB in history to start a fourth Super Bowl, two years earlier than the previous youngest, Tom Brady, 30, in 2007. Has more playoff wins (14) than 12 NFL teams (Buccaneers, Jets, Chargers, Browns, Saints, Falcons, Bengals, Panthers, Lions, Jaguars, Cardinals and Texans).

Quarterback Patrick Mahommes, after winning the 2023 Super Bowl with the Chiefs. GETTY IMAGES

-Ticket resale site StubHub predicted that it could end up being the most expensive Super Bowl ever, with the average ticket price selling for around $8,600.

-NBC owns the rights and pays an average of around $950 million a year. They will be going all out for this meeting, with a total of 500 workers, 106 cameras and a total of 805 km of cable to transmit the signal of the meeting live.

-A 30-second commercial on CBS costs $7 million. More than 50 advertisers are vying for the attention of the more than 100 million viewers expected to tune in.

-Argentine football star Lionel Messi will appear in a commercial for Michelob beer brand alongside NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Actor Christopher Walken will star in a BMW ad, sharing the spotlight with halftime show performer Usher. Meanwhile, action star Arnold Schwarzenegger will appear in a commercial for the insurance company State Farm.

Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl defending champions. GETTY IMAGES

-Apple Music, the music, audio and video streaming service from Apple Inc, is sponsoring this year's halftime performance. They took over the sponsorship last year when Rihanna performed, replacing Pepsi, who had been the sponsor for 10 consecutive years.

-The halftime show will be headlined by eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher, who was previously performed with the Black Eyed Peas at the 2011 Super Bowl halftime show. The headliner act has yet to confirm any special guests who may perform alongside him.

-The US Chamber of Commerce expects the Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers game to generate $500 million in Las Vegas in just one day. An estimated 150,000 visitors will spend $215 million in Las Vegas on food and beverages, hotel rooms, Super Bowl merchandise and other items. This figure does not include the money that will be wagered on the game.

-More than 50 million Americans have wagered a total of $16 billion on the 2023 Super Bowl, and no less than 68 million are expected to do so this Sunday.

The exterior of Allegiant Stadium in south Las Vegas. GETTY IMAGES

-About 12.5 million pizzas and 8 million pounds of guacamole will be eaten, with 48 million Americans ordering food delivery. $1.25 billion dollars of this food, which would be the equivalent of 162.5 million pounds of chicken on that day alone, or about 500 million chickens slaughtered. 1.23 billion litres of beer, the equivalent of $10.8 billion spent on this beverage alone on Super Bowl day.

-The total of 1,035 million chicken wings will be accompanied by around 14,000 million French fries (each unit being defined as one piece of potato consumed). In previous years, it has been estimated that a total of 39 Boeing 747s could be filled with all those fries.