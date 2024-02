The 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championships have already produced incredible results and some world records, but there is still plenty to watch and interesting questions to be answered ahead of the middle and heavyweights.

Will PRK continue to dominate the middle and heavyweights?

North Korea's weightlifting team during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou © JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images

With China absent from the Asian Championships, it was predictable that North Korea would dominate the lightweights, but nobody expected total domination over the first three days. 7 gold medals out of 7, but will this be the end of the dominance? Ri Suk is the main contender for gold in the women's 64kg category. She holds the junior world records in the snatch, clean and jerk and total, and the senior world record in the clean and jerk. Ri Chong Song will be competing for gold in the men's - 81 kg category. Song Guk Hyang (71kg) and Jong Chun Hui (76kg) can add to the PRK women's dominance as they have the best preliminary entries in their weight classes. If these 4 athletes manage to win gold, it will be a perfect championship for North Korea.

Will Akbar Djuraev make a triumphant return to the Olympic weight class?

Uzbekistan's Akbar Djuraev during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou © JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images

The IWF's decision to remove the 109 kg category from the Olympic Games was a huge blow for three strong athletes: Tokyo 2020 champion Akbar Djuraev (Uzbekistan), two-time Olympic runner-up and world record holder in total Simon Maritorsyan (Armenia), and Rio 2016 champion Ruslan Nurudinov (Uzbekistan). These three were set for epic battles at the World Championships, but after the IWF decision it was clear that they would struggle to move down to 102 kg. Djuraev and Martirosyan moved up to +109kg, and when Simon became one of the top athletes, Djuraev struggled and eventually moved back down to 109kg.

Djuraev won the World Championships in 2023, finished second at the Asian Games in the 109 kg category, but in the Olympic year he decided to move down to +102 kg. Will this be justified or not? The first answer will be given at the 2024 Asian Championships. Djuraev has the highest preliminary entry, and his main Asian opponent, Fares Elbakh from Katar, will probably not be competing in Tashkent, as he has only registered to confirm his participation in the Olympic qualifying tournament. So Djuraev is the main contender to win the Asian Championships, but the most interesting question is what kind of total he will have in Tashkent.

Will Gor Minasyan continue to set records?

Bahrain's Gor Minasyan competes in the men's +109kg weightlifting final at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games © WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Former Armenian and Rio 2016 silver medallist Gor Minasyan has been dominating the Asian competitions since 2022, when he started representing Bahrain. He won the Asian Championships in 2023 with three records and an impressive snatch of 217 kg, the second best snatch in history behind Lasha Talakhadze. Minasyan had an unsuccessful attempt at 220 kg at the World Championships in 2023, but maybe we will see more attempts at this weight in Tashkent. Gor's main rival in Asia, Ali Davoudi of Iran, will miss the tournament and Minasyan will be free of pressure.