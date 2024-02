North Korean weightlifters swept all the gold medals at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2024, including every gold medal in the snatch and clean and jerk except one in the men's 55kg category. And their dominance continued on day three as two more North Koreans were crowned Asian champions.

Ri Won Ju won the event with a total of 317 kg (137+180). He was also the best in the snatch and clean and jerk. Teerawat Ratphet of Thailand was second after the snatch (128 kg), one kg ahead of bronze medallist Elyas Tamim al Busaidi of Oman. It was Oman's first medal at the Asian Championships.

Akmolda Sairamkez of Kazakhstan was fourth after the snatch, but had the second result in the clean and jerk. He took the silver medal with a total of 292 kg (126+166). Hu Jyun-Siang from Taipei failed all three attempts in the snatch, but won the bronze medal in the clean and jerk (164 kg). The bronze medal in the total went to Ratphet (128-158-286).

Kil Il Gyong, who holds the world record in the women's snatch at 59kg, was well ahead of her opponents in Tashkent. She won the event with a total of 225 kg (103+122). Elreen Ann Ando of the Philippines was only fifth after the snatch as she only managed 93 kg in her third attempt, but she recovered in the clean and jerk with a total of 120 kg to take the silver medal (213 kg). Natasya Beteyob from Indonesia was second in the snatch (96 kg), third in the clean and jerk (116 kg) and third in the total (212 kg). Thanaporn Saetia of Thailand was third in the snatch (96 kg), but failed all three attempts at 114 kg in the clean and jerk.