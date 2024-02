North Korea dominated the light weight categories at the 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championships during the first two days of the competitions. In China’s absence North Korean athletes did not meet strong competition from their opponents, also their women’s team athletes set several world records.

Won Hyon Sim won the women’s 45 kg weight category with spectacular performance. She started after the snatch and went on with three successful attempts on 80, 84 and 86 kg. With her last snatch she broke the World standart (85 kg).With her attempt in clean & jerk Sim secured the victory with 100 kg, but continued with a successful attempt on 106 kg on the second attempt. She beat the world standard with 192 kg. The world standard on clean and jerk (108 kg) remains unbeatable, but no doubt Sim will try to break it soon at the other competitions.

Thailand’s Siriwimon Pramongkhol won three silver medals, and Taipei’s Hong Zi-Yu won three bronze medals in this weight category.

Day 1 continued with the triumph of Pang Un Chol in the men's 55 kg weight category. Thailan’s Natthawat Chomchuen won the snatch competition with 119 kg, ahead of Chol and reigning world champion Lai Gia Thanh from Vietnam with 3 kgs. Chol won the clean & jerk competition with 150 kg, and overcame Chomchuen’s total with 2 kgs. Lai Gia was far away from his best form. During the 2023 World Championships he produced a total of 269 kg (123+146), but was third in Tashkent with a total of 250 kg (116+134). Thailand’s Witoon Migmoon failed three attempts at snatch, but won bronze medal in clean & jerk with 135 kg.

Podium of the men's 55 kg weight category at the 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championships © AWF

Even more impressive was Ri Song Gum’s performance in the women's 49 kg Olympic weight category on the day 2 of the competition. She finished the snatch with 95 kg, only 1 kg behind the world record of Chine’s Zhihui Hou. Then during tge clean & jerk 125 kg, beating her own world record with 1 kg and her own world record by 4 kg. Rira Suzuki from Japan was the second with a total of 191 kg (82+109), and Phillipine’s Rosegie Ramos went home with the bronze medal (88-102-190). Suzuki was only 5th in the snatch, but bounced back in clean & jerk. Ramos took silver in snatch and bronze in clean & jerk, while Khambao Surodchana from Thailand was third in the snatch.

Pak Myong Jin was far better than his opponents in the men's 61 kg weight category. He won the competition with a total of 306 kg. Ricko Saputra from Indonesia and Trinh Van Vinh from Vietnam fought hard for the silver medal, and Saputra finished second with a total of 291 kg (130+161), just 1 kg ahead of Van Vinh (129+161). Lee Hye-Song from Korea was second in the snatch.

At the end of the day it was the turn of Kang Hyong Gyong to break the world record. She beat her previous record with an impressive attempt at 104 kg and won the gold medal in snatch. Gyong finished the clean & jerk with 123 kg, and was close to repeating her world record - 130 kg with her third attempt, but failed. However she won the competition with an impressive total of 227 kg. Guan-Ling Chen from Taipei finished second (89-115-204). Nigora. Abdulaeva from Uzbekistan brought the first medal to the host country. She was the third with a total of 192 kg (86+106).