At the same time as Paris 2024 unveils the medals for the Games on 8 February, new tickets for the Olympic and Paralympic Games will go on sale at 10:00 CET on the Paris 2024 ticketing website.

With less than six months to go until the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (26 July - 11 August), ticket sales for the Games are in the home stretch. New tickets are on sale for all sports and sessions. This includes tickets that were previously sold out. This includes tickets secured before the capacity of each venue was finalised.

This means that it is still possible to attend the Paris 2024 Equestrian events in the gardens of the Château de Versailles, the Judo in the Champ-de-Mars Arena with the Eiffel Tower in the background, the Breakdance on the Place de la Concorde or the fencing under the nave of the Grand Palais or the tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium.

All sports (except surfing, which is free) will be on sale from 8 February, although some will be limited. There will also be tickets for the ceremonies, in particular the Paralympic Closing Ceremony, starting at 45 euros.

These are mainly the tickets that have not yet been sold. So there are very few tickets under the 100 euro mark, about 45% of them. There will be more surprise events in the coming weeks to secure the last two million remaining tickets. These will only be announced a few days in advance.