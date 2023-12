President Tony Estanguet responded on Wednesday to comments by World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, who claimed tickets for Paris were "very expensive" and that the French Games "will be the most expensive".

There was no delay in the response from the Paris 2024 Organising Committee (COJO). If on Monday it was Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, who declared that "tickets for Paris 2024 are expensive", last Wednesday it was Tony Estanguet, in one of the latest public appearances at COJO headquarters before the end of the year.

Estanguet responded by focusing on and ensuring that tickets for the French Games are comparable to those for London 2012 and Tokyo 2021. One of the factors that could distort the perception of prices, Estanguet pointed out, was inflation.

The Stade de France hosts the Rugby Sevens competitions. GETTY IMAGES





Many groups have criticised the high price of tickets and the prominence of Sebastian Coe has added to the controversy. Coe warned that it was his responsibility to ensure that everything went well and that the best conditions were in place.

He pointed out that "the French organising committee must do everything possible to fill the stadiums, even if the ticket prices are, as we know, high". It was this statement that prompted Estanguet to respond to former athlete and Olympic medallist Coe.



Tickets for the various events are already on sale. The event with the most tickets available is athletics, the sport that Coe himself highlighted in his speech last Monday. Athletics includes many disciplines and therefore there are many competitions and days of activity. Some tickets are as much as €990, although the price of a single session is around 24 euros, which is in line with the prices of the London and Tokyo editions, if inflation is taken into account.





French stadiums have the capacity to host major events. Sebastian Coe's comment: 'Hopefully they will be full. GETTY IMAGES





It is clear that it is not easy to organise something of this magnitude, and Coe himself has acknowledged this by sending a message of encouragement to the organisers. There are just over six months to go until the opening of the Olympic Games, and certainly from the beginning of the year, there will be a steady flow of ticket sales.

More than seven million tickets will be available for all the events taking place between 26 July and 11 August. As expected, a large proportion of these will be reserved for the football matches, where the capacity of the various pitches in the French capital will allow for a large number of spectators.

Once the Olympics are over, the Paralympics will begin, with tickets going on sale on 9 October, and unlike the first Games, a large proportion of tickets are usually bought on the same days and at the venues.