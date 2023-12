Both the minimum price of 24 euros and the maximum price of 950 euros will be the highest ever recorded. They will surpass London 2012 and, of course, Tokyo 2020, whose projections were affected by the effects of the pandemic.

It will surpass the previous record set by London 2012. This is the case for both the cheapest ticket, at 24 euros, and the most expensive ticket, at 950 euros. A recent study published by L'Équipe confirms what was suggested a few weeks ago.

It has since been backed up by data. The price of an entry ticket to London 2012 was 23 euros. The French authorities have recently pointed out that the current inflation negatively affects pricing, not only for tickets, but also for various aspects related to organising an event such as the Olympic Games.

Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, commented on this inevitability in statements to the British press. "We are asking for balance. There will always be premium tickets, but it's important that our stadiums are filled with people who love our sport, not just those who can afford to attend the Olympic Games," he said.

It is estimated that over 7 million tickets will be on sale during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. GETTY IMAGES

Coe's words underlined the importance of making athletics accessible to everyone, as this would result in a much wider reach to young people and future generations.

Coe's comments were then echoed by the Paris 2024 Organising Committee (COJO), and in particular by its president, Tony Estanguet, who focused on ensuring that ticket prices for the French Games would be comparable to those for London 2012 and Tokyo 2021. Estanguet pointed out: "One factor that can distort the perception of prices is inflation.

In a public appearance before the media, including AFP, Coe said he was convinced that the Paris Games would be "the most expensive edition for both international associations and fans". Athletics attracts the largest crowds, with a large number of disciplines, some of which have a large number of qualifying rounds and early stages before the finals, where medals are up for grabs. As the flagship of the Olympic Games, it is also one of the most popular sports.

There has been a debate about ticket prices for the Games' events since tickets went on sale in February 2023. For a number of reasons, and given the current state of the global economy, the Paris 2024 Games could be the most expensive Olympic Games in many respects.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe's words a few weeks ago hinted at the high price of athletics tickets for Paris 2024. GETTY IMAGES

Protests and criticism are being directed not only at ticket prices, but also at the high cost of hotels and increases in various taxes for tourists. Recently, the French Consumers' Association published data showing that hotel prices rose exponentially for dates coinciding with the Olympic Games.

The sports authorities have called for a balance in ticket prices to ensure maximum attendance at stadiums. At the same time, they have urged the authorities in the French capital to step up controls and monitoring to prevent scalping.

It's clear that efforts are being made to protect the interests of those who want to watch the Games and those planning to travel to Paris to see the action. As Paris prepares for an influx of more than 3 million visitors during the Olympic Games, it is estimated that 7 million tickets will be sold for the events.