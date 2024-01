A month before his 25th birthday, the Slovenian basketball icon continued to break records with an astonishing 73-point performance as his Dallas Mavericks won 143-148 on the road at the Atlanta Hawk's court.

Ever since he started shining for Spanish giants Real Madrid at the age of 17, Luka Doncic has continued to amaze everyone with his magical talent, which allows him to pull off incredible tricks and performances in every single game, even in training.

The Slovenian decided to cross the Atlantic to play in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks in Texas at the age of 19 and is now in his sixth consecutive season in the National Basketball Association. The Texas franchise currently sits in eighth place in the Western Conference with a record of 25 wins and 20 losses, and is fighting for a direct playoff spot.

Doncic surpassed all his marks in a very offensive game that ended with the score tied at 66-66 at halftime. The Balcanic played 44:43 minutes, shot 8/13 from three-point range and 15/16 from the free-throw line, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists to finish with 73 points.

Currently the best basketball player in Europe with no possible discussion, he became just the fourth player in NBA history to score at least 73 points in a regular season game, joining Wilt Chamberlain (who holds the league's absolute record with 100 points in 1961). Iconic Kobe Bryant is second on the list with 81 points in 2006, and Doncic is now tied with David Thompson and his 73 points in 1978.

This great performance comes during a very special and sad week for the NBA family, as it marks the fourth anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter accident in the Californian village of Calabasas.

He also broke the club record for points scored in a single match, which he also set two years ago with 60, proving once again that he can achieve almost anything he sets his mind to.

"The mentality was to go out and win the game. We've been struggling lately and we had a good game, especially with a great attack. I just kept doing it and in the second half they doubled me up and I tried to make some plays. My teammates were great. It's nice. Yes, it was one of my best games, but overall I'm happy because we won," he said in Atlanta just some seconds after the game.

Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid man will compete against Slovenia for a place at Paris 2024 in the first week of July in the Pre-Olympic Tournament, where national teams will try to secure their participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with only one ticket in every of the four tournaments to be held in Valencia (Spain), Riga (Latvia), El Pireo (Greece) and San Juan (Puerto Rico).