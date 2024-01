Erik Spoelstra, a true icon of the Miami Heat in the NBA, has reached an agreement to renew with the Florida-based team in a record-breaking deal of $20 million for an 8-year contract, becoming the highest-paid coach in overall figures.





The Miami Heat team offered the highest amount ever to a basketball coach to Erik Spoelstra, the current coach of the franchise located in the state of Florida, United States. It would be $120 million for an 8-year contract, according to the American journalist Adrian Wojnarowski, one of the most respected sources on American basketball.

While it is the highest overall figure in the history of world basketball, it doesn't even come close on an annual basis to matching the amount that his colleague Gregg Popovich earns for coaching the San Antonio Spurs franchise in Texas. The former coach of Duncan, Parker, and Ginobili earns $19 million per year, being the highest annual earner, but without a guaranteed overall figure like the one earned by the current coach of the Miami Heat.

Gregg Popovich head coach of the San Antonio Spurs talks with Erik Spoelstra head coach of the Miami Heat. GETTY IMAGES





Erik Spoelstra is a two-time NBA champion and has been associated with the franchise since 1997 when he started as an assistant coach. In 2008, he took over the main team and, four years later, won his first title as head coach in the 2011-2012 season by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-1). He repeated this achievement in the following season (2012-13), defeating the San Antonio Spurs (4-3) in the seventh game, led by Popovich.

These two titles as head coach added to the one he had achieved in the 2005-06 season by beating the Dallas Mavericks (4-2) but as an assistant coach to the legendary Pat Riley, who had him in his first stint as a specialist video coach and later as the top assistant. In that season, they secured the first title for the southern United States with players like Dwyane Wade and the multi-champion Shaquille O’Neal.

Wearing his new NBA Championship ring, head coach Pat Riley, assistant coach Erik Spoelstra. GETTY IMAGES





In 15 years, the Miami Heat has reached four finals under Spoelstra's guidance. In the last season, they reached the final, losing to the Denver Nuggets led by the Serbian Nicola Jokic. The merit was not only reaching the finals but also doing so as the last-seeded team in the playoffs and defeating favourites like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics.

The coach, born on November 1, 1970, in Illinois, played a total of 1,231 regular-season NBA games and has achieved 725 victories, placing him in a prestigious list of the top 20 coaches with the most wins in NBA history.

Champion Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra presents a commemorative trophy to President Barack Obama during an event at the White House. GETTY IMAGES





In the current season, his team ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 15 losses, 7 games behind the leading Boston Celtics in the most important basketball league in the world.