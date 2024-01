The Balkan Open Sambo Championship was held in Amintayo, Greece, on the 22nd and 23rd of December. The tournament was attended by about 100 cadets and young men from 7 countries: Greece, Moldova, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Serbia and Ukraine.

In the framework of the tournament, a meeting of the presidents of the Sambo federations of the Balkan countries was held, during which it was decided to expand the tournament and include other age categories. All the presidents of the national federations supported the decision to organise the tournament in 2024.

The Balkan tournament will be held in Moldova in September. Other initiatives to develop sambo in the region and to improve cooperation between the national federations were discussed during the meeting.