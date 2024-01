The third edition of the National SAMBO Tournament "Coppa del Lazio" took place in Rome on Sunday 10 December. It was the last of the five national ranking tournaments of the year, in which Italian athletes from six regions took part.

Mattia Canaevaro of Isao Okano Club 97 of Cinisello Balsamo (Milan) won the competition In the 71 kg weight category. Second place went to Dario Difalco of City Gym Ragusa and third to Alex Passini of IX Legione Ferrara.

In the Open category, Marco Papalia of Body Lab Enna came first, beating Brian Sandre from Dojo Treviso and Ouboussaid Brahim from IX Legione Ferrara. ISAO OKANO CLUB 97 won the team competition ahead of BODY LAB from Enna and CITY GYM Ragusa.

The next sporting event will be the Italian Championships which will be held in Jesolo (Venice) on 2-3 March 2024.