Two SAMBO certification seminars were conducted for the first time in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this week.

The SAMBO Union of Asia and Oceania (SUAO) conducted the first South East Asia Regional Referees Certification seminar on the 14-15th of December. 21 candidate referees from Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam took part in the event. The seminar was conducted by FIAS Certified International Referees Ms. Carmen Tang from Malaysia and Ms. Stella Sjahlim from Indonesia. After the theory and Video exams, practical evaluation will take place on the 16th of December at the 2023 South East Asia Regionals and on the 17th of December during the Children's Sambo festival event. The events are hosted by the Malaysia Sambo Association.

On the 14-15th of December, the Chairman of the FIAS Technical Commission Professor Sergey Tabakov conducted the first ever FIAS SAMBO OPEN Certification seminar for coaches from South East Asia and other nations. 24 candidate coaches from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam participated in the 2-day intensive training seminar. Coaches who successfully pass the exam will be awarded a Level 1 coaching qualification.