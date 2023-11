The Spanish sambo team will travel this week to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, to participate in the Senior Sambo and Combat Sambo World Championship taking place between the 10th and 12th of November

The Spanish Federation's call-up consists of four sambo athletes, following the last-minute withdrawal of the double bronze medallist (2019 and 2020), Cristina Casas (50kg).





Casas' absence is undoubtedly a blow to the modest expedition that seeks to make its mark in a discipline that is progressively growing among its federated members.

In her place, Carla Albitos (59kg), making her debut in the senior category following an excellent performance in lower weight classes, will be one of the Federation's assets. Alongside her, Ibai Gracia (71kg), a European medalist in 2022, both will be viable options.

Meanwhile, in combat, Fernando Díaz (79kg), a continental runner-up, and Ezequiel Silvino (98kg), a national champion, will carry the weight of the combined team led by Manuel Jiménez. The team had an excellent European event last April, securing seven medals. While their European results have been promising, they aim to achieve success at the elite level globally.

However, the team will strive to improve on last year's results at the World Championship in Kyrgyzstan, where María Cabas and Paula Lanza lost their two matches for the podium. Particularly painful was the defeat of the latter, missing out on the prize just three seconds before the end, after feeling some discomfort in her elbow.