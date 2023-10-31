The National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka (NOCSL) has praised its athletes that competed at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

A celebration ceremony was staged at the Hemasiri Fernando auditorium in Colombo's Sri Lanka Olympic House.

Sri Lanka finished 26th in the standings out of 45 countries and territories that competed at Hangzhou 2022.

They won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

Tharushi Karunarathna won the gold medal with a time of 2min 3.20sec in the women's 800 metres final.

Nadeesha' Dilhani Lekamge secured women's javelin silver with a new personal best throw of 61.57 metres, while the other second place award went to the women's cricket team after they lost to India in the final.

Bronzes then went to both of the country's 4x400m relay teams.

"An Asian medal after 2014 and athletic medals after 2006 augurs a new lease of life to Lankan athletes and its future," said NOCSL secretary general Maxwell de Silva.

"We saw this upstage of performances at the humongous stage like the Asian Games and that was a culmination of the Lankan athletic contingent believing in themselves and usurping each other’s strengths to show that they too belong to the real big stage."

Hangzhou 2022 marks Sri Lanka's best Asian Games performance since Busan 2002 when it won two golds, one silver, and three bronzes.

De Silva believes it can be a foundation for more improvement.

"We consider this as just a beginning," said de Silva.

"Besides the medal winners there were others [who] also could have stood on the podium with a stroke of luck or guidance.

"So, this is the time to look to the future.

"We have to work hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Sports to seek and set up ways to sustain and nurture the talent in short and long-term programmes and we are already at it."