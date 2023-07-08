Plans to set up centres of excellence across the country is among the many features of the new strategic plan presented by the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Sri Lanka.

Engaging sport with sectors like tourism, education and health is a key feature of the 10-year strategic plan to develop sports in the island nation.

Maxwell de Silva, secretary general of the NOC of Sri Lanka, chaired a panel that developed the strategic plan along with programme consultant professor Emmanuel Bayle and programme chief professor B.L.H Perera.

"The National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka set up this strategic plan so that the country can reach certain standards in sports in the future," said Perera.

"Without a plan, we cannot make a real forecast and achieve our goals in a haphazard manner from year to year.

"Our first step was to recognise where we stand today.

Athletes, National Federations and other stakeholders were consulted before drafting the strategic plan ©Getty Images

"We have looked at our sporting strengths and weaknesses, and from this point onwards, we have drawn up a plan leading up to 2032."

The NOC hopes the strategic plan helps the country win medals at the biggest international events.

Athletes, National Federations, Ministry of Sports, Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency and the Institute of Sports Medicine were all consulted before the strategy was developed.

"We have carefully researched and gathered information and drafted a general framework based on five pillars that will help us move forward," Perera added.

"We know our strengths and weaknesses and have looked at the opportunities before us as well as the dangers."