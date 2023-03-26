Sri Lanka is due to participate in 17 sports at Hangzhou 2022, the most in their history ©Getty Images

Sri Lanka is set to compete in 17 sports at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, which is a record number for the country.

Despite this, the National Sports Council (NSC) of Sri Lanka has said that only the athletes who have the ability to win medals will be competing.

Roshan Ranasinghe, Sri Lanka's Sports Minister is due to decide the number of athletes representing the nation in a meeting next week with the NSC and the National Olympic Committee.

"There has been a delay in the selection of the final contingent, due to several sports associations not conducting their selection trials to date," said Ranasinghe, according to the Sunday Observer.

"Athletes must continue with their training throughout the year if they wish to improve and officials have to make plans to get more success."

Arjuna Ranatunga, the NSC chairman, met athletes alongside Ranasinghe last week in a high performance programme at the Duncan White Auditorium.

Sri Lanka has won 11 golds, 11 silvers and 27 bronze medals at the Asian Games ©Getty Images
"Other than the coach and the manager, the Ministry will not approve additional individuals to travel with the Sri Lankan contingent," said Ranatunga.

"Only the Paralympic Committee responds immediately to the letters we send them."

Athletes have complained that the lack of funding they received slowed down their progress, which has meant that they lack coaches from other nationalities.

They have also complained that the Ministry has not awarded them the allowances they promised.

Athletes who are entering from the outstation have been heavily affected by the closing down of the canteen at the Department of Sports Development Hostel at Torrington.

The nation failed to win a single medal at the Jakarta 2018 Asian Games despite 173 athletes participating.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games is due to take place from September 23 to October 8 this year.